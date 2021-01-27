Esperanza “Birdie” Bucknell, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Eden Home at the age of 93. Esperanza was born on August 9, 1927 in Florida, Cuba to the late Henry Bryan and Iris Louise Medwynter.
As a child, Esperanza moved with her family to Jamaica where she married her first husband, Arthur McFarlane had 5 of her children. She emigrated to New York in 1964. She brought her family from Jamaica starting in 1965. She married her second husband, Lloyd Bucknell and had her last child in 1968.
Esperanza worked in different industries but she was an entrepreneur at heart. She opened a shop where she designed clothing and sold notions in Bronx, NY. Esperanza was a member of Emanuel Baptist church where she was president of the usher board.
Esperanza worked as a nurse assistant before retirement. She cared for her patients like she would want to be cared for.
Esperanza was loved by many! She had a heart of gold. Everyone who met her noticed her kind, loving temperament, a sweet soul. She was extremely spiritual with insurmountable faith. She will be greatly missed!
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Hugh; and siblings, Barry, Quito, Sylvia and Edna. Survivors include her children, Sam, Mary, Charmaine, Gary, and Robert; grandchildren, Laverne, Leslie, Natasha, Doron, Jasmine, Jennifer, Marissa, Avia, Andrew and Geoffrey; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Calvin. Esperanza is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
