Lillian Seals of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on February 6, 2020 in New Braunfels at the age of 94. She was born in Los Angeles, California on July 4, 1925 to Dave Alexander Tanco and Helen Waldo Olson.
One of Lillian’s favorite songs was “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and this sweet grandma has clicked her ruby red slippers and gone to Heaven. We will miss your laugh, discussing the latest Hollywood gossip, your love of Elvis, the way you wore fun jewelry to match any holiday occasion and especially the way you loved all our children and grandchildren. Hands down the “Best Grandma Ever” and you will be in our hearts forever!
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Chris Dosier.
Lillian is survived by her children, James Magness & wife Camille, of San Antonio, TX, Pam Fritz & husband Terry, of Georgetown, TX, Julie Chastain of New Braunfels, TX, Robert Magness & wife Bea, of Canyon Lake, TX, Jeffrey Seals of Cuero, TX, and Janna Seals, of Tampa, FL; her grandchildren, Daren Magness & wife Tina, of San Antonio, TX, Tiffany Magness of San Antonio, TX, Ernie Crawford of New Braunfels, TX, Ashley Magness of Austin, TX, Matt Magness of Austin, TX, Dickson Seals of Fredericksburg, TX, and Keira Mullins of Tampa, FL; and her great-grandchildren, Miles Magness of Dallas, TX, MacKenzie Magness of San Antonio, TX, Cody Crawford of Houston, TX, and Brooklyn Breeden of San Antonio, TX.
Private Family Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 TX-46, New Braunfels, Texas, 78132.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be given to the Humane Society in her honor if so desired.
