Embraced by his loved ones, Fred Zavala Sr. (Greydog), age 76, was called to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021 at his home. Fred was born on September 25, 1944, in Marion, Texas, to Juan and Francisca (Tristan) Zavala. He married Mary Jane Estrada on November 30, 1966, where they began their 55 years together. Fred was a retired Greyhound bus driver where he served for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Zavala; daughters, Gloria Villarreal, Zandra Williams (Matthew), Miranda Morales; son, Fred Jr. (Thip); brother, Ricky (Lucinda); sisters, Mary Hinojosa, Beatrice Gil (Joe); sisters-in-law, Diana Zavala and Natividad Zavala. He also is survived by 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul David; his parents, Juan and Francisca Zavala; brothers, Juan Jr. Fulgencio and Lucio Zavala and by one sister, Linda Guerrero.
Viewing will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Mariachis from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM, followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary led by Joe Hernandez and Juanita Lopez Hernandez, which will begin at 7:30 PM, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment with military honors performed by the United States Army will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Diego Hinojosa, Gilbert Guerrero, Rudy Guerrero, Zachary Zavala, Chris Zavala, Mark Villarreal Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jordan Morales and Julian Morales. Please note: The family requests that masks be worn during the Mass service and during the Celebration of his Life. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented