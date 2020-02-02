Lucille DuMenil Isaacs of New Braunfels passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on the family farm on York Creek Rd. on March 27, 1930 to Max DuMenil and Ella Merz DuMenil.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Isaacs; parents, Max and Ella; brothers; Ralph and Lee and sister, Ruby. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Jane and husband Roy Street; granddaughter, Stacy and husband Dave Hicinbothem; two great granddaughters, Caitlin and Lindsey Hicinbothem; and one great-great grandson, Vincent Adkins.
Lucille married the love of her life on January 31, 1947. They made New Braunfels their home. Charles and Lucille had celebrated 58 years of marriage before Charles passed. Lucille worked many years at Jacob Schmidts and later at Chollett’s clothiers after the Schmidts store closed.
Lucille was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and a member of Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Lucille loved cooking for the family, especially making her sweet rice.
A special thank you for the two angels, Anna Reynosa and Barbara Jean Long, who took loving care of Lucille while she was at home. We would also like to thank Kirkwood Manor staff and Hope Hospice for their kindness.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 5-8:00 pm, with Rosary at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery on Peace Ave. Donations may be made to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels and or Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
