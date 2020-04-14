Norma L Miranda (nee Labra), age 86, was called to our Lord on April 10, 2020, as she passed peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home. She was born April 27, 1933, in Zimapan, Mexico to Maria Elena (nee Sanchez) and Fernando Labra. She married Major Manuel Miranda of San German, Puerto Rico on August 23, 1958, at Fort Bliss, Texas.
Norma was an avid world traveler with impeccable style. She was devoted to her family and loved entertaining many friends and family with delicious meals and lively conversation around the table where everyone was welcome. Always quick with a smile to friend and stranger alike, she was a great listener whose advice was exactly what you needed. She will be remembered for her kind, generous heart and ability to see the good in everything and everyone. She put her eternal faith in Jesus Christ Divine Mercy and was deeply devoted to Our Lady of Guadalupe.
She is survived by her loving and steadfast husband of 61 years, her son Manuel Miranda Jr. (Barbara), her daughters Norma V. Morse (Steve), Sonia Miranda Mineau (Eric), and Jodie M. Stewart (Craig), 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildern, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest at the family cemetery in Mexico. Due to the COVID19 virus, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Norma was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
