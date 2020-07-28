Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Rollen Carley Meadows of Pleasanton, Texas who passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 84.
