Sharon “Kay” Franklin

Kay passed away peacefully with loved ones surrounding her on Friday, October 22nd in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 77. She was born as an identical twin in Cisco, Texas on December 31, 1943, to Miles and Inez Benda. From birth until her death, Kay nourished the people around her. She remained consistent in her faith, character, and generosity. She is preceded in death by her mother and father – Miles and Inez Benda, her nephew Cyle Connally, and her grandson Rowan Franklin.
Kay met her soulmate, Kenny, at Tarleton State University where they later moved to College Station, TX and married later that summer on September 2, 1963. While in College Station, Kay was a secretary to the head of the Department of Agriculture and that’s how they afforded for Kenny to make it through school. They later moved to Houston where Kenny was coaching, while there, Kay went back to school at the University of Houston, and she prided herself in being on the dean’s list. Kenny and Kay had three wonderful children together. She spent her time raising their kids, being a schoolteacher, and loving those around her.
Everyone who knew Kay loved her, she has touched so many people in the communities she’s been a part of. She loved to cook, sew, attend church, and share the love of Jesus. Kenny and she were an Opa and Oma at Wurstfest, she looked forward to dressing up and attending this event every year.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny, of New Braunfels, TX; her twin sister Ann Connally of Quitman, TX, her sister Connie Graham and her husband Doug of Springtown, TX; her daughter, Kimberly Franklin of Joshua, TX; her son Hank Beatty of Atlanta, Georgia; her son Chuck Franklin and his wife Joy of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren Christiana Williams of Fort Worth, TX; Anthony Joe Rice and his wife Abigail of Schulenburg, TX; Kaci Warren and her husband Justin of Atlanta, TX; Garrett Beatty of Atlanta, Georgia and Kaylyn Franklin of Atlanta, Georgia; great grandchildren Kinsley and Judson Warren of Atlanta, TX and Amos and Azariah Rice of Schulenburg, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support we have received during this difficult time. The stories you have shared with us and the kindness we have received is a testament to how many people Kay impacted in her lifetime.
We will have a graveside service honoring Kay at Hill Country Memorial Gardens in New Braunfels, TX off HWY 46 on Tuesday, October 26th at 2:00pm.
