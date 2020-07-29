Gerald “Jerry” Schumann

Gerald Schumann “Jerry” passed away at home on July 18, 2020, at the age of 82. Jerry was born to Daniel and Gertrude Schumann on October 16,1937 in Marion, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson. He is survived by his loving family, including three children and their spouses, Michael and Brenda Schumann of New Braunfels, Scott and Carla Schumann of San Marcos, and Shannon and Bruce Schwarz of New Braunfels, as well as 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren (with four on the way). He is also survived by one sister and four brothers.
Jerry was a Gunnery Sergeant in the Army National Guard from 1955-1964, while in the National Guard he met and married the love of his life Gloria Helen Kraft. Jerry was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 1964, when he became a Police Officer in Seguin, Texas and met his best friend Frank Sullivan. They began building homes together until Jerry started working as a Manager at Kraft Home and Auto in New Braunfels. In the mid 80’s, Jerry became the Service Manager at Bluebonnet Motors, and eventually a car salesman until he retired in 2002.
After his retirement, he loved spending time at the coast with his children and grandchildren. Jerry’s favorite hobby was bowling with his friends at Freiheit Bowling Alley, dancing and listening to the Comal County Music Show at the Knights of Columbus Hall in New Braunfels, and eating peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream at the Golden Corral.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Freiheit Bowling Club in Jerry’s name, Knights of Columbus Hall in New Braunfels, and Meals on Wheels in New Braunfels.
Public Visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home with Graveside Services at 4:00 pm at Santa Clara Cemetery at 3598 Gin Road, Marion, TX.
