Olga Rosa Dischinger was born to Phillip & Lottie (Barth) Homann on March 7, 1927 in Mendoza, Texas. She passed from this life on January 26, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age 92. Olga was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank E. Dischinger in 1996; sisters, Mary Habermann and Lena Schuenemann; brother, Arthur Homman and grandson, Derek Dischinger. She is survived by her children, Sandra Singleton & husband, Neil of DeLeon, Texas and Dwayne Dischinger & wife, Cynthia of New Braunfels, Texas; brother, Reinhart “Sonny” Homann; grandchildren, Dosha Locke & husband, Manon, Chance Singleton & wife, Kelsey, Misty Dischinger and Dillon Dischinger; two great-grandsons, Cale Butler and MJ Locke and numerous nieces and nephews. Olga was a member of First Protestant Church and worked many years as an inspector at the textile mill. Olga was also a 70+ year member of Hermann Sons: Eagles Women’s Auxiliary. She loved to garden and take care of her yard and flowers and Olga loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. A Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: First Protestant Church or Hope Hospice. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
