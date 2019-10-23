Frederick Andrew “Fred” Lamprecht passed away October 21, 2019. Fred was born December 21, 1921 in Iron City, Tennessee, to Clement and Annie Lamprecht. Fred is survived by daughter, Karen Hurtado (Tony) of Lubbock, TX; daughter, Frieda Lamprecht of Lubbock, TX: daughter, Therese Bumpus of Tomball, TX: daughter Anna Lee (John) of Chattanooga, TN; daughter, Heidi Bond (Rick) of Corpus Christi, TX; stepson, Byron Schwarz (Gale) of New Braunfels, TX; stepson, Stephen Schwarz (Mindy) of New Braunfels, TX; stepson, Jeffrey Schwarz of New Braunfels, TX; numerous nieces and nephews and numerous grandchildren and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister, wife, Adelaide Reininger Schwarz-Lamprecht and stepdaughter, Linnell Ellis.
Fred earned a degree in Animal Husbandry from California Polytechnical Institute. He joined the Air Force, retiring in 1966. He then worked for the Post Office, retiring from service fifteen years later. Fred was an avid hunter. He enjoyed morning coffee shop visit with friends, travel, reading, gardening and varied projects.
Special thanks to Carillon House staff for excellent care provided in this last half year.
Celebration of Fred’s life will be held October 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 2305 Main Street. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24th at Sanders Funeral Home. The family requests any memorials be made to your favorite philanthropic organization.
Commented