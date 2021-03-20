Katheryn (Kathy) M. McNiel departed her earthly home to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 15, 2021 in San Marcos, TX. Born on October 9, 1945, she spent her years on earth serving her community, first as a teacher and then in her later years, as Director of the local Salvation Army. She was heavily involved in the church all her life and devoted herself to praising Jesus and bringing His word to others. Kathy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Anthony “Larry” McNiel and their three children: Michelle Porter of Tulsa, OK, Jeremiah McNiel of San Marcos, TX, and Nichole Schwartz of San Francisco, CA. She is also survived by her brother Harry Scott, Jr. of San Antonio, TX and her four beloved grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel, 1254 N Business IH-35 New Braunfels, TX 78130. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army of San Marcos located at 300 S. CM Allen Parkway Ste 100 San Marcos, TX 78666. You can donate by mail, by phone (512-754-8541) or online at give.salvationarmytexas.org.
