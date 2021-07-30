Jeffery “Adam” Dorrow born in New Braunfels on November 19, 1999 went to heaven on July 28, 2021. Adam, a New Braunfels native who graduated New Braunfels High School in 2018. Adam was living in College Station, Texas, a proud Aggie attending Texas A&M University, and was studying Business with plans of owning and operating his own business after graduation. Adam was already involved and partnered in a shoe business with school friends. Adam was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity at Texas A&M. Adam played baseball, football, basketball, and golf growing up, but playing the guitar was his main passion. He took lessons from an early age and became a strong guitar player as time went on. It is no coincidence Adam passed on the same day as Dusty Hill of ZZ Top because La Grange was one of Adam’s favorite songs to play on his guitar. Adam also loved his truck and usually drove too fast learning that from his Dad.
Adam was a devoted son, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with others and making new friends. Adam is survived by father Jeff Dorrow, step-mother Teresa Dorrow, brother Luke Dorrow, and step-brother Nick Biggs along with a host of other family members. Adam is walking hand-in-hand in heaven with his mother Karen Sue Dorrow (Darnold) who passed in 2007, and is playing fetch with his late beloved blonde Labrador, Alec.
Please join us to celebrate his life with viewing on Tuesday August 3rd 5PM -7PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral home 189 N. Seguin Avenue New Braunfels, Texas 78130. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 4th at 10AM at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels with burial to follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
