Joyce Nell Elbel, age 93 of New Braunfels, TX died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 4, 2020. She was born to the late Elgin Bowers, Sr. and Nellie Mae Blackwell Bowers on February 28, 1927. She grew up in Lockhart, TX, graduated from Lockhart High School and completed a year of study at the University of Texas in Austin.
She married Warren Elbel of New Braunfels in 1946, where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Following their marriage, she worked as a bookkeeper, first for the Cater Frock Company and then for many years in her husband’s service station business and her eldest son’s medical practice. She served many years as a cub scout den mother and PTA member and rarely missed her husband’s events or her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting, musical and cultural events.
Joyce was an active member of the Gay Forties Club for 67 years and truly enjoyed the friendships she developed through that affiliation. She was a lifetime member of the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, a member of the New Braunfels Garden Club and the Comal County Senior Citizens Center Foundation. She delivered Meals on Wheels for many years, first with her husband and later with her son, Ray. She was a member of the First Protestant Church of New Braunfels since shortly after she moved to New Braunfels.
Her greatest joy was experienced through her constant love and devotion to her husband and three sons. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, as well as her entire family and a highlight was always their annual family trip to Rockport that continued for over 60 years.
Joyce is survived by her three children, Dr. Ray Elbel of New Braunfels, David Elbel and his wife Bonnie of College Station and Jerry Elbel and his wife Pat of New Braunfels, and by a special niece, Linda Technik and husband George of New Braunfels. She is also survived by five grandchildren (Brian, Mauri, Kathrin, Andi Jo and Zac), her niece’s children (Andrew, Clinton and Hunter), and seven great-grandchildren (Finn, Fletcher, Ellis, Tristan, C’Anne, Emerson and Hank). She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Warren, in 1996 and her brother, Elgin Bowers, Jr., of Sutter Creek, CA.
A graveside ceremony will be held for the immediate family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The family is considering a later celebration of her life when friends and family can safely gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in her name to the Traditional Music Fund of the First Protestant Church of New Braunfels (172 W. Coll St., 78130) or Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation for the benefit of the Meals on Wheels Program (655 Landa St., 78130).
