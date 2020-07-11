Joseph Glenn Morris, 88, passed away on July 7, 2020, in New Braunfels, TX. He was welcomed into this world on Sept 7, 1931 in Holbrook, Illinois, one of 10 children to Mable Brady and James Morris. Glenn moved to New Braunfels, TX where is found Isabel Sahm, a real German Texas Girl. They were married in 1951 and began their life together for the next 62 years.
Glenn joined the Air Force, serving a tour of duty in Korea during the Korean War. Upon discharge he joined the Texas Highway Department and continued his military career in the USAF Reserve serving in the Maintenance Division in San Antonio. He maintained T-6, B-29, F-80, C-119, and C-5 aircraft as well as many others. After half a century of service in the US Air Force, Glenn hung up his fatigues at the rank of Sr Master Sgt.
Glenn was extremely civic minded and involved in community service throughout the years. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 35, serving as commander for many years, and chief Bingo caller. He was an Active member in the New Braunfels VFW, Alamo Schuetzen Verein, Bracken Volunteer Fire Dept, Bracken Bowling Club, Sportsman’s Club, Comal County Fire Commission, charter member of the Garden Ridge Lions Club, as well as his many years of military service and loyalty to TXDOT.
Glenn was very outspoken, never stood still, and never met a stranger. He was loved by all. His smile, joy, sense of humor, and leadership will be lovingly treasured and missed.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Francis (Lois Schroder), Helen (Vernie Guritz), James (Helen Lester), Ronald (Mary Ann Schmidt), William Morris, brother-in-law, Malcolm Hoffmann, and the love of his life, his dear Isabel.
He is survived by siblings Joe (Alice Grosser) Morris, Kenneth (Sue Barnes) Morris, Carol Morris, Robert (Connie Lucas) Morris, sister in law, Vernell (Sahm) Hoffman and multiple loved nieces and nephews, great, and great-great nieces and nephews.
At the time of his death he was a resident of Kirkwood Manor. The family wishes to thank all the staff for their kindness and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: The Alzheimer Association or the New Braunfels Humane Society.
A Graveside Service will take place at Comal Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
