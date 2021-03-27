Onofre “Junior” Davila Jr., 76, of Houston, TX joined his beloved wife, Emilia Davila, in heaven on March 17, 2021.
Onofre was born in New Braunfels, TX on June 8, 1944 to Onofre & Julia Davila. He and Emilia married in 1966 and enjoyed 49 years together. Onofre worked for Bowne for 18 years before retiring in 2008.
With a lifelong love of baseball, Onofre began playing in his youth in New Braunfels and was known for his ability to hit homeruns. As an adult, he excitedly looked forward to spring training and the Houston Astros Opening Day each year. Onofre also loved to travel and was able to combine his interests by visiting several MLB stadiums. As a dedicated Chicago Cubs fan, he was especially thrilled to have visited Wrigley Field. Onofre also enjoyed spending time with his family and in his later years was blessed with an honorary grandson, Matthew Beltran. He loved hearing the word “Grandpa”.
Onofre is survived by his daughter, Julie; son, Mario; daughter-in-law, Cathy; brother, Rogelio; and sisters, Esther Munoz and Maria Davila. He is also survived by Estella & Romulo Garcia, George Olvera and many nieces and nephews. Special acknowledgement to nieces and nephew, the Luna Clan, and to Onofre’s adopted family, The Beltran Family.
Onofre was a man of strong faith and was dedicated to his family. In his words, “I lived a good life.”.
Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held in the New Braunfels Comal Cemetery on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
*Service will also be live streamed on Facebook*
Commented