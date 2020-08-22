Marcelino Ponce, age 85, passed away on the morning of August 20, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1935 in New Braunfels, Texas where he was a lifetime resident. Marcelino was preceded in death by his parents Domingo and Antolina Ponce, and beloved granddaughter Megan Elizabeth Mendez.
Survivors include his loving wife Rebecca Ponce of 61 years, daughters JoAnn Ponce, Linda Mendez and husband Joseph, Judy Levin and husband Robert; along with brother Domingo Ponce Jr. and wife Patricia and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Monday, August 24, 2020 with a procession to follow.
All who attend the scheduled services are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing in an effort to avoid the spread of illness. To leave a message for the family, visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
Commented