Dianna Froboese Cotten was born to Jack and June Froboese on May 17, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas. She passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021, in New Braunfels at the age of 76, surrounded by the eternal love of her family.
She is survived by her daughters; Lisa Coats (Tim), Lori Garcia (Arthur), grandchildren; Ashlie Ford (Chase), Caleb Coats (fiancée Lena Limon), Sidney Garcia, Mason Garcia, Seth Coats; siblings Patricia McClennan (Bill), Jack Froboese (Rebecca), Jeff Froboese (Nancy); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and tons of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
As a polio survivor, Dianna’s remarkable story of resilience is a testament to the triumph of the human spirit. Anyone who ever knew or met her instantly realized they were in the presence of someone special. Her kind eyes, warm smile, and positivity radiated, and she helped so many people throughout her life just by being herself. Despite fighting many of her own very challenging battles, Dianna was a shining light. She adored her family more than anything and was a friend to everyone she encountered. Dianna impacted countless lives. People saw her as an inspiration, a trailblazer, a wonderful friend, a loving mother, a doting grandma, and the one person who could always make you feel better. She was truly beloved.
She will be remembered most for her compassion, community service, and how she spent her entire life lifting others up. She was a long-time volunteer at the Comal County Senior Citizens Center and the St. Peter and Paul Thrift Store where she continuously brought joy. Even people who only met her once or twice would remark they never forgot her. Dianna was also a fierce advocate for people with disabilities and even participated in the Miss Wheelchair Texas pageant in 2004 where she won Miss Congeniality. Throughout her own trials and difficulties, she was always trying to help others be their best selves. Whether she was visiting a local elementary school to teach children about polio or volunteering with the many groups she belonged to, she lived life to the fullest.
She loved going to concerts, the beach, Mexican food, Elvis, and was also known for her amazing style and fashion sense. Although her time here on earth has ended, her legacy will continue on through her adoring family and everyone who met her. If you knew her, your life is more special having known this beautiful soul.
The family will celebrate Dianna’s life on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels and invites anyone who would like to pay their respects as they honor her memory. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
