September 9, 1940-June 28, 2021
Marga Stanton, of Spring Branch, Texas, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on June 28, 2021. She was 80 years old.
Born in a small town in the former East Prussia, Marga spent her early life in Germany, immigrating to the United States in 1966. She lived her life with intention, forging a career in the import-export business and gaining a college degree at night. She lived in many places before retiring to her dream home in Spring Branch, TX, including Brooklyn and Ithaca NY, Palatine, IL and Brewster, MA. After retirement, she was a steady volunteer at libraries, including the Brewster, MA branch while living there and later in the Spring Branch, TX area.
She was an avid traveler, and by the end had visited every continent except Antarctica.
She is survived by her daughter Geraldine, her brother Wolfgang and faithful companion Maxi.
In lieu of services, there will be a Celebration of Life at Marga’s house on July 18, 2021 starting at 2 p.m.
