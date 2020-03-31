Sunday, March 29, 2020, Margaret Taylor Drain passed from this life and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born to Oscar and Alta Taylor on August 4, 1930 in Royse City, Texas. She was preceded in death by her brother, Hugh Taylor, and is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Kenneth Hurst of Odessa, Texas, and sister-in-law, Kathleen Taylor of Wichita Falls, Texas.
She married Dan Drain of Farmersville, Texas on December 5, 1948. For over 30 years, they owned and managed a successful jewelry store in North Dallas. During this time, they made their home in Richardson, Texas where they raised their family. After her husband passed away, she spent the last ten years of her life in New Braunfels, Texas.
She is survived by her three daughters and son-in-laws, Belinda and Bill Stetson, Pam and Brad Henderson, and Lisa and Steve Pate, all of New Braunfels, Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Will Stetson, Daniel Pate, Steven Pate, Stacy Pate Hillstead, and eight great grandchildren; Parker, Kate and Maggie Stetson, Christian Bearss and Steven Pate Jr., and Silas, Marlee and Olivia Hillstead.
Margaret will be remembered for her devotion and faithful service to all of her beloved Methodist Church families.
Her family requests donations be made to; Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Graveside services for the family will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Farmersville, Texas.
