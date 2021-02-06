Rosa Aguirre Cisneros was born in New Braunfels, TX on August 4th, 1956 to Guadalupe and Fausto Aguirre. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt who loved her family to the moon and back. She enjoyed life to the fullest and enjoyed bar-b-ques with her family. On her life journey, she would dance and sing in tune with our God who gave her a beautiful life. She prayed over and blessed many people with her loving heart. She was not only home to her loved ones, but to many others who needed it. She departed her loving family on January 31, 2021 while battling covid-19. She is survived by her companion, Manuel Salazar, her loving children, Benjamin Cadena, Alic Garza Cadena and wife Rachelle, Susan Cadena and wife Katherine, Marcial Cadena and wife Cassandra, Amanda Cadena and wife Brittany, Banessa Cisneros and husband Paul, Grecia Cisneros and husband David, Israel Cisneros and wife Naomi, Lizzy Cisneros, Christian Cisneros, and her beautiful 21 grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to say goodbye for now to Rosa at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on February 10th from 5-9 PM, with rosary beginning at 7 PM. Mass will be held at Holy Family Church on February 11th at 10 AM with burial to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park where she will “sleep with the angels” just as she would always say to her children.
You can only have one mother
Patient kind and true;
No other friend in all the world,
Will be the same to you.
When other friends forsake you,
To mother you will return,
For all her loving kindness,
She asks nothing in return.
As we look upon her picture,
Sweet memories we recall,
Of a face so full of sunshine,
And a smile for one and all.
Sweet Jesus, take this message,
To our dear mother up above;
Tell her how we miss her,
And give her all our love.
-Irish Funeral Prayer-
Commented