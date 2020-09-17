Coral Annette Deady ne Stoffregen (Charlie to friends and family), child of God, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, born March 11, 1932 in Chicago Illinois to Harry and Alma Stoffregen, went to be with our Lord and join her loving husband Lt. Col (Chaplain) Robert Mabury Deady (deceased 1999) in heaven September 3, 2020 in New Braunfels Texas.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Deady, Ruth and Albert Garcia, Patricia and David Roe, and grandchildren Daniel Garcia, Thomas Roe and Robert Roe, all of who know for a fact they were her favorite.
Charlie never knew a stranger, and shared her love of the Lord with family, friends and everyone she met with her words and actions. She was an amazing mother, teacher and teacher of teachers, incredibly intelligent and always learning. She graduated from Concordia Teachers College in Chicago Illinois, received her master’s in education from Virginia Commonwealth University Suma Cum Laude, and was a member of Mensa.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to Bethesda Lutheran Communities (bethesdalc.org) or the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (hsnba.org).
