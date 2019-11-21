Steven Ray Richter went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 64. He was born March 23, 1955, in New Braunfels, Texas, and moved to San Antonio, Texas, in 1980, where he remained with his devoted family for the remainder of his life. He is survived by his beloved wife, Glynis Kirchhof Richter, and daughter, Kelsi Raye Richter; parents, Arthur and Betty Richter of New Braunfels, Texas; sisters Nancy (Brian) Dugger of San Antonio, Texas; and Joni (David) Calkins, of Singapore; and brother-in-law Chuck Reed Kirchhof (Veronica), of San Antonio; as well as nieces and a nephew. Steve was known and loved by many and will be remembered for his creativity, charisma, humor, and joyful spirit. Through his position as president and the co-owner of Accurate Litho and Printing Company in San Antonio, he touched the lives of hundreds within the community. He was a longtime member of the Executive Club of San Antonio and honored his New Braunfels’ roots through his many years serving in the Wurstfest Association of New Braunfels. In addition to his love of family, wildlife photography, and the family ranch, Steve was a proud 1977 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, where he played trumpet in the Longhorn Marching Band. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
