M.G. “Gerald” Williams passed away Oct 25, 2019
Born Aug. 24, 1931 in Abilene to Malcolm and Gladys (Rowsey) Williams. His family moved to New Braunfels soon after and spent his entire life a New Braunfels resident.
Gerald’s love of the outdoors led to many fishing trips to Rockport and hunting trips to Colorado. So much so that he eventually had homes in Rockport, TX and Carbondale, CO. Spending time with family and friends, playing dominos and cards were also favorites.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Clarice; sons, Murray (Debbie) of Irving, Jeff (Melissa) of San Antonio and Paul (Dana) of New Braunfels and their mother Anne of New Braunfels; step-children Jennifer, David and Jason; sisters Janelle Berger and Lynn Wall; grandchildren, Nicole, Cory, Ashley, Amy and Cammi; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank New Braunfels Memory Care and Heart of Texas Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org
Commented