Roylene Jane Cook Haggard of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on September 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Roylene was born to Raleigh and Viola Cook on October 16, 1939 in Shiner, Texas.
Roylene worked for Schlitterbahn for 40 years. She enjoyed working with the other employees as well as meeting the Winter Texans. She loved spending her extra time helping others in many different ways. She was a member of the St Paul Lutheran Church of New Braunfels, Texas. She sang in the choir, helped lead the prayer group, often worked in the front office and assisted with all sorts of church functions. She was a member of the local Eagels Club and Beta Sigma Pi. Roylene loved to read, crochet, watch Hallmark movies and play Bunco.
Royleene is survived by her daughter Denise & Gary Nolte and their children Nicholas & Brittany Nolte; son: Roger & Holly Haggard and their children Zane Murray, Lane Murray, Madeline Haggard & Tucker Haggard; sister: Carol Schorn; brother: Lowell & Deanna Cook as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Of course you can’t forget about her beloved feline companions Sassy, Oreo, Mittens & Sissy.
Roylene was very loving, caring, giving, and helpful. Doing things for others made her happy. She will be dearly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the St Paul Lutheran Building Fund or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Public viewing and visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Monday September 21, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral service will be held at St Paul Lutheran Church, 777 West San Antonio St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9369153 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
