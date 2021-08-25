Elliot Leonard “Scooter” Michelson, Jr. of New Braunfels, Texas was born on Nov. 2, 1945 in Seguin, Texas and passed away on Aug. 18, 2021 at the age of 75. He is survived by Trudy Michelson of New Braunfels, his brother Louis “Spud” Michelson of New Braunfels and his daughter Adriane Norton of Houston plus three grandchildren. Scooter was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Bauer Michelson, his sister Polly Coleman and his brother Harold “Country” Michelson. Scooter enjoyed playing dominoes, horse races and was a great story teller of “tall tales.” Services will be held at a later date.
