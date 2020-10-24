Norma Jeanne (N.J.) Bercaw, age 92, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. She was born the youngest of five children to Edward and Blanche Bruggeman on November 6, 1927 in Jefferson, South Dakota. She grew up in the Northern Minnesota farm country then followed her aunt and her sister to Texas in 1947. In 1948 she met her forever love, M.K. (Ken) Bercaw Jr. They were married in March 1951 and together they raised their two children, Ken and Kay, in Freer. She enjoyed spending time with friends in Freer and occasionally helping Ken at the law office. She devoted many hours on the deer lease with her children and grandchildren loving that time with them. N.J. and Ken experienced many adventures traveling the US and Canada with grandchildren and friends.
N.J. and Ken moved to New Braunfels in 1991 and immediately became part of the community by participating in numerous events with Chamber of Commerce, Senior Center, Heritage Society and Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She started her solo trip after Ken died in 2008.
She moved to Rio Terra Independent Living in New Braunfels in 2018 where she lived out the rest of her days. She became so involved in their community she would often tell her family to text before coming over because she was very busy with friends. She absolutely loved her time there and the community atmosphere and the friendships she made. She frequently talked about the trivia questions at dinner, or a new card game she had learned, or a craft she had made. This made the final years of her life very enjoyable for her.
She is survived by her son, Ken Bercaw III, wife Sherry of Corpus Christi, Tx; grandson Shane Williams of Corpus Christi, Tx; granddaughter Megan Bercaw of New York City; great-granddaughter, Hailey Williams of College Station Tx, and great-grandsons Austin and Braydon Matney, Lampassas, Tx.; her daughter, Kay Richter of Lake Jackson, Tx; grandson Larry Richter II, wife Lajoy, great grandchildren Dustin, Kennedy, Callie, James, Lacey, Luke, and great-great grandsons Cashton, Ledger and Malaki of Ganado, Tx; grandson Eric Richter, wife Laura, great grandchildren Taylor and Colton of New Braunfels, Tx; granddaughter Lauren Albair, husband CJ, great grandchildren Christopher and Madison of Brazoria, Tx.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Ken, son-in-law Larry Richter, and grandson J.B. Bercaw, along with numerous family members and friends.
Private family burial will be on Friday October 30th at Ft. Sam Houston, next to Ken. Pending arrangements include a Memorial Mass at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Freer, and a Celebration of Life gathering for her friends at Rio Terra.
