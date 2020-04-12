Shirley Jane Schmidt

On Monday, March 30, 2020, Shirley Jane “Janie” Schmidt, Beloved Wife, Mother and Oma, passed from this life at her home in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 64. Janie was born on August 27, 1955 to Allen and Barbara (Dodson) Welsch in New Braunfels, Texas. Growing up, Janie spent much of her time at her beloved Oma and Opa’s farm where she learned how to cook and sew and garden from her Oma. She graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1973 and later that year, she married Darryl Schmidt. Janie’s dream of becoming a mother was realized in 1983 when her daughter, Andrea was born. She enthusiastically stepped into her greatest role of “Oma” when her grandchildren were born and she loved them beyond measure. Janie was an active, life-time member of First Protestant Church. She worked for Marathon Oil in San Antonio. Having spent most of her working career in the oil and gasoline industry, she earned the upmost respect from her coworkers as the expert of her department. Anyone who spent any amount of time with Janie knew she loved the beach. Her favorite place to be was in Port Aransas and she spent her summer vacations there every year giving so much effort to create family vacations full of fun memories. As a result, each family member has a lasting legacy of love for Port Aransas that will live on forever. She also enjoyed spending much of her free weekends at the river camp her mom and dad built. Janie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Darryl; daughter, Andrea Vargas and husband, Ryan; brother, James Michael Welsch and wife, Gerri; sister, Alana Black and husband, William; sister-in-law Twyla Schroeder and husband, Bill; granddaughters, Vivian Rose Vargas and Joanna Catherine Vargas; grandson, Logan James Vargas and nieces, Amy, Sarah, Heather, Becky, Chelsea, Tyra and Tara. Janie will be remembered for her compassionate spirit, her big laugh and smile, her fluffy hair and her warm hugs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to: First Protestant Church or Hope Hospice both in New Braunfels. Memorial Services will be held at a future date. Please contact family for memorial service information or check back for additional information or to sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two hospitalized in New Braunfels with COVID-19
- Comal's virus peak expected in “2-3 weeks”
- Bulverde couple are Comal's third, fourth COVID-19 deaths
- New Braunfels man faces attempted capital murder charges in shootout
- New Braunfels has 3 new virus cases in Guadalupe
- Schlitterbahn prepares for longer closure
- COVID-19 patient visited Seguin stores
- Judge defends Comal's park closure plans
- Bulverde man is Comal County's third COVID-19 death
- Comal County sees 22nd COVID-19 case, seventh recovery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented