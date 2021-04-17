On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, William Gibson (Gib) Harper, loving husband and father of 3 sons and 3 stepdaughters, passed away at the age of 83.
Gib was born on March 14, 1938 in Evansville, IN to William and Kathleen (Gibson) Harper. He received his BA in Education from the University of Texas in Austin. He raised his 3 sons, Alan, Don and Lee, in Baytown, TX. He married Margaret on May 14, 1983 and they shared 38 wonderful years together and he passed away with her at his side. He also cherished his 3 stepdaughters, Laura, Janine and Sharon.
Gib spent the first half of his adult life teaching middle school students about earth science. He had a passion for geology and botany and he shared that passion with anyone who would listen. After he retired, he found a new love of American History. He shared that with friends, family and people he met at the nature center, visitors’ center and hospital where he volunteered. Gib was always quick to share a story, a joke or an interesting historical fact. Gib was a selfless giver and loved sharing smiles, stories and laughter.
Gib was preceded in death by his father, William (Bill) and his mother, Kathleen. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his 3 sons, Alan, Don and Lee, his 3 stepdaughters, Laura, Janine and Sharon, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Bus 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
