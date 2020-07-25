Walter H. White, 84, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Kirkwood Manor. He was born to Walter A. (Lonnie) White and Elma (Billie) Wiley White in San Angelo, Texas on May 24, 1936. Walter lived and worked in Lubbock, Texas for 60 plus years before retiring to New Braunfels.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Parrish and husband Patrick; sons, Gary White, of Lovelady, Texas, and Steven White and wife Patti of New Braunfels, Texas; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Kent White of McKinney. He was preceded in Death by his parents; and wife, Carol.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
