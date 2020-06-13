Trinidad Villarreal, Sr., age 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Trinidad was born on October 7, 1928 in New Braunfels, Texas to Hilaria Castro.
He was preceded in death by Virginia Villarreal; sons, Anthony and Michael Villarreal; grandchildren, Jason Villarreal and Stephanie Diaz; two brothers and one sister. Survivors include his children, Eva Diaz, Diana Vela (Guadalupe), Trinidad Villarreal, Jr., and Fabian Villarreal (Julie); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and brother, Armando Sanchez. Trinidad is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at Lux Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with a procession to Comal Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
