Jane Reinarz, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on December 12, 2020 at the age of 91.
Jane was born to Fritz and Emma Behrendt on April 9, 1929 in Martindale, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years Randy, sister Myrtle Addison and her husband Jack, brother-in-law Leslie Reinarz and his wife Joan and son-in-law Douglas Crow.
Jane is survived by her daughters Brenda Oakes and husband Randy and Debra Crow; grandchildren Erin White and husband Matt, Justin Baetge and wife Claire, Craig Crow and wife Katie, Clint Crow, Krista Johnson and husband Drew and Kelly Oakes and wife Emmie; great grandchildren Grady, Coy, Lane, Ellie, Will, Evan, Caleb, Olivia, Elizabeth, Carter, Hayden, Greyson and Reagan.
After graduating from New Braunfels High School, she met Randy at Peerless Drugstore and were married on August 11, 1947. After working at Schleyer and Bartram, in 1956 she went to work for the City of New Braunfels as the secretary to the mayor until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 50 years and enjoyed nine pin bowling, sewing for her girls, and waltzing across the dance floor. Her greatest joy was her family who will miss her dearly.
Regrettably, there will not be a formal memorial service. A private graveside service will be held. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to First Protestant Church, Hope Hospice or charity of your choice.
