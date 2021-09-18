Paul Curtis Duhamel, age 65, of Seguin, Texas went to rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 25th at 11:00 A.M. at Tree of Life Church in New Braunfels, Texas. The service will be streamed online for the convenience and safety of friends and family who are not able to attend in person.
