Rosalinda Varela Vazquez, 56, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the San Marcos Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born to Alfredo Varela, Sr. and Margarita Pena Varela on March 16, 1963 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Linda was a lovable and caring person who was always willing to help others. She was a devoted wife, sister and aunt to each of her many nieces and nephews. Always full of life, joy and laughter, she enjoyed the company of family and friends. She enjoyed music, telenovelas, shopping and traveling. She will be sorely missed by all of her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jose Antonio Vazquez; brother, Alfredo “Buzzy” Varela, Jr. and wife Mary Ann; brothers, Chris Varela and Jessica Koepp; Rudy Varela and Vangie Flores; Enrique “KiKi” Varela and Angel; and Andrew Varela; daughter, Letty Lopez and husband Sam; all of New Braunfels; and numerous nieces, nephews and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Margarita; sister, Sylvia Rodriguez, and nephew, Rudy Varela, Jr.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home with burial to follow in Comal Cemetery.
