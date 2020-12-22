Warren Ray Cassel of Canyon Lake, TX passed away at home on December 10th, 2020. He was born on December 10th, 1968 at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, TX to William and Nancy (Webb) Cassel. He grew up in different areas of Texas with his parents and brothers.
He married Audra Sheppard of Azle, TX. They had 6 children together. He mostly worked as a truck driver and do-it-all handyman. He loved life, fishing and people. He was a very proud father. He is survived by his parents William and Nancy Cassel, his wife Audra, his children: Jeremy McDaniel, Joshua Fisher, Shayanne (Stephen) Blaski, Levi Cassel, Shylea Cassel, River Cassel. Brothers: Doug (Myda) Cassel, James (April) Cassel and half-brother Michael (Melissa) Cassel.
We will have a celebration of life in the early month of 2021.
