Maria Del Sagrario Aguilar went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 28, 1941, in Tampico Tamaulipas, Mexico to Maria Garcia Martinez. She married Alberto Aguilar, Sr. on May 19, 1963, in Harlingen, Texas.
Maria was a talented seamstress who worked on men’s and women’s clothing. She was a member of the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares of New Braunfels. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gipe Benavides and Maria Garcia Martinez Benavides.
Maria is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Alberto Aguilar, Sr., son Albert Aguilar, Jr. and his wife Linda, daughter Dolores Garza and her husband Cesar, grandchildren Jackie Garza, C. J. Garza, Daniella Hayman and her husband Garrick, Laney Aguilar and Allie Aguilar, and her brother Roberto Benavides and wife Imelda, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Aguilar’s wishes were to be cremated. There will be no public services.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.
Commented