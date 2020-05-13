Shirley Joan English

Mrs. Shirley “Meme” Joan English, daughter of Elias Paul and Mary Viola Ramsey was born on November 25, 1929, in Eagle Lake, Texas. She went to be with her Lord on May 9, 2020 in Spring Branch, Texas at the age of 90. Shirley was the youngest of five children and was born at the beginning of The Great Depression. As a teenager, she gave her life to Jesus and would find comfort in her faith from that day forward. She attended Brackenridge High School in San Antonio, Texas, but was not able to finish, quitting school to help support her family, working at Kress Five and Dime.
As a young adult, she started working at the Federal Reserve Bank where she met her husband, Handford Ray “Hank” English and the two were married on May 7, 1950. This union was blessed with one daughter, Joanie English Dean. Hank preceded her in death on February 8, 1985.
Later in life, Shirley decided to return to school and earn her GED. After getting her GED she went to the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and became a Nurse. Shirley and Hank retired and moved to Comal County in the late 70’s, where they lived. Their home is the current Loft Coffee House. They were some of the original volunteers with Bulverde Spring Branch EMS. She worked for many years as a nurse in hospitals in San Antonio. After Hank passed away, Shirley started one of the first successful assisted living facilities in the area. There, she again cared for many people in her home and treated them as her family. She dearly loved her family, her garden, her dogs, and her chickens.
Her amazing life will forever be cherished in the lives of her only child Joanie Dean and son in law, Jack Dean, two grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua & Cassidy Dean and Don & Jamie King, and seven great-grandchildren, Charis, Grady, Elli, Payton, Mary, Landi, and Sullivan all living in Spring Branch, Texas. “Meme” Shirley will be laid to rest at a private family service at Hill Country Memorial Gardens on Thursday May 14, at 11:00 AM. There will be a celebration of life to follow in June.
The family suggests a memorial donation to The Alzheimer’s Association or if you prefer, a live plant.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented