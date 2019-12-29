On December 24th, Diana danced her way to heaven reuniting with our Lord. She was surrounded by her family and friends as she made her final journey. Diana Lorena Medrano was born January 31, 1963 in Múzquiz Coahuila to Refugio H. Medrano and Elma O. Medrano. She was raised in New Braunfels, TX where she graduated from Lamar High School in 1981. She was the eldest sibling of six.
Diana carried so much charisma and enthusiasm. She met no stranger. The minute she entered the room, she was ready to hug and meet a new friend. She was known for her famed dance moves and contagious smile. When Diana heard a beat she was ready to move and groove! She would always be seen with her makeup done, plenty of jewelry on, and her purse by her side — even during the hardest of times. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, loving on babies, eating Chinese food, and shopping. To her family, Diana carried a super strength and was known as their Wonder Woman. She fought an amazing battle for three years, making her final win as she defeated “stupid cancer.” Diana, you won. Now, you may rest. The world will miss you.
Diana is reunited in death by her beloved mother Elma O. Medrano; grandmothers Paula Riojas and Maria Medrano; and grandfather Juan Medrano.
She is survived by her father, “Cuco” Refugio H. Medrano; her siblings, Carlos Medrano, David Medrano (Cristina), Linda Vargas (Rudy), Ray Medrano (Marisol), and Rolando “Tony” Medrano; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be held at Lux Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM and Pastor Jaime Jimenez with Creekside Fellowship Church to follow with a Celebration Of Life Service. On Friday, January 3, 2020 a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Santo Tomas Cemetery at 2798 TX-46 Seguin, TX 78155.
The family would also like to extend their thanks to the staff of Hope Hospice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
