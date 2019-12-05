Sandra Kay Myatt, 81, beloved sister, mother, and grandmother, passed in her sleep at home 25 Nov 19.
Memorial will be this Sat 7 Dec at 2pm located at The Retreat House, 1075 Dietert Rd, Seguin, TX, 78155.
Sandra was born 13 Oct 1938 to Joe and Margaret Reid of Abilene, Tx.
Sandra is survived by brother Joe Reid, daughter Cynthia Myatt, son Scott Myatt, grandsons Joe Myatt, Justin Myatt, and Daniel Reahm III.
“And Jesus spoke ‘Truly I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise’” Luke 23:43
