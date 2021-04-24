Melanie Alice Charkowsky MacMullen age 87 passed away on Thursday April 22, 2021 .
She was born on August 17, 1933 in Waterbury, CT to the late Alexander and Anna Popovich Charkowsky.
Melanie grew up and graduated in Waterbury, CT. She married the love of her life John in on April 27, 1952 And worked beside him in their electronic business.
She was a devoted wife to the late John Harrison MacMullen and a wonderful mother to her 3 children, John MacMullen, Melanie Atkins and Alexis Klapproth, Grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren and A sister to Eugenia Mickewich and to the late Arthur Charkowsky.
A life Celebration service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Christ our King Anglican Church located at 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels, Texas 78132
