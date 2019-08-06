Doris “Jeannie” Flores, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a devout believer of God, prayer and family passed away peacefully at home on July 25th, 2019 at the age of 93 in Marion, Texas.
Born in Liverpool, England, Jeannie met the love of her life on a train in Manchester, England and became a WWII Bride shortly thereafter. She joined her new family in San Antonio, TX where she began the journey of dedicating her life to her family.
She is welcomed into Heaven by her husband of 59 years, Joseph A. Flores, parents Renee Neville Wynne and Harry‘O Wynne; children, Kenneth Christopher Flores, Joseph Angel Flores, Jr., Catherine Ann Flores, Jeannie Flores, Angel Marie Flores; grandson, Shane Corbin Brownrigg. Mrs. Joe A. Flores is survived by; children, Carol Jean Brownrigg, Joanne Marie Flores and Kathy Hickey; grandchildren, Susan Felice, Tammy Barham, Bonnie Lambkin, Patrick Lambkin, Brandy Martinez and Kristen Brownrigg; great-grandchildren, Haley Barham, Trevor Barham, Ethan Mayer, Andrea Felice, Amber Felice Romasanta, Isabella Martinez, Brooklynn Martinez; grandsons-in-law, Steve Barham, Andrew Felice, David Martinez and great grandson-in- law Eric Romasanta. Visitation will begin on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Schertz Funeral Home. Resurrection Mass will be offered on Wednesday August 14th at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:00 pm, where she will be laid to rest with the love of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jeannie’s name to St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Humane Society of New Braunfels Area, Schertz Animal Shelter or any animal shelter of your choice.
Commented