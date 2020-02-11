John Heberling

John Martin Heberling, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, two years and two days after the passing of his beloved wife Wilma. He was surrounded by his family, and his unwavering belief in God gave him peace.
John, or Johannes Martin, was born in Leun-Braunfels, Germany on October 31, 1930 to Wilhelm and Elisabeth Luise (Schlaudraff) Heberling. He was the sixth of eight children. John grew up in Nazi Germany during the 1930’s and 1940’s, witnessing the horrors of Hitler’s rise, and the regime’s atrocities. Because of his father, he was immersed in the Christian community through the Confessing Church; this would be his lifelong support from an early age. John left Germany in 1954 and moved to Canada, where he met the love of his life, Wilma. They were married in 1956, and after the birth of their three children, moved to the Chicago area in 1962. John moved his family to California in 1967, England in 1973, and back to the US in 1975. When he retired, he and Wilma moved to Texas.
John worked as a metallurgical engineer from 1951 until he retired, and was a respected expert in his field. He worked in England, Egypt, India and Russia, and made significant global contributions to various defense and space exploration programs. John’s life motto was “whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability, and consider the consequences”. He found his calling as a mentor to many college students, peers, and companies who used his expertise as a catalyst to reach their full potential. No one was a stranger to John, only a friend he had not met yet.
John volunteered at the New Braunfels, TX Sophienburg Museum and Archives, translating documents and helping with the sesquicentennial preparations. He volunteered as docent at UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures, with the German-American Society and the New Braunfels Wurstfest Society. He was a San Antonio Airport Ambassador and loved welcoming home members of the military. John was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
John is survived by his daughters Katharine (Doug) and Annette (Daryl); son John (Pauline); his grandchildren Christine Venegas, Heather (Joe) McLendon, Jennifer (Michael) McLendon, Steven Venegas, John Andrew (Alex) Heberling, Daniel (Jessica) Heberling, and Lauren (Morgan) Alf; great grandchildren JP, Bella, Aubry and Rowan. He is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters; his parents; and his wife of 62 years, Wilma.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in San Antonio, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in John’s memory be made to: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1018 East Grayson Street, San Antonio, 78208.
