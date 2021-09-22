David Thomas Kight, 82, made his final journey to his heavenly home on September 19, 2021, at home holding his wife’s hand looking up in peace toward heaven and his Savior Jesus’ arms. David was born to Alice Esser Kight and John Kellogg Kight on March 20, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas. He joined a loving German family (Kight/Mumme/Esser). He married Elizabeth (Betty) Gulledge Kight and they shared their love in marriage for sixty-two years. They were blessed with four children--Chrystene Alice, Cynthia Jo, David Dwayne, and John Kevin Kight. After moving to the family ranch in Smithson Valley, Texas, David found the love of the Guadalupe and Comal rivers, as well as the abundant wildlife, native trees and plants, and the Big Tooth Maples he planted. Survivors include his wife, Betty, his brother, John C. Kight (Mary Evelyn) and his sister Nancy Kight Hundley (Charles), brother-in-law, Hal Gulledge, (Sandy), and sister in-law Alice McBride (Philip). Nieces and nephews include Chuck Hundley, Michele Hundley Saathoff, Michael Kight, Mark Kight, Laura Kight Patton, Allan Gulledge, Jana Snow, and Alison Boob. Cousins include Carolyn, Charles, Ruth Ann and Miles. Grandchildren are Seth William Hearron, Alisabeth Chrystene Hearron Gallo, Zandt Kight King, Texas Kellogg King, Kye O’Kelley King, Esser Borron King, Art Alonzo King, Cyndell Jo King, Seven Alice King, True Helen King, Pure Elizabeth King, Corey Lyn Kight, Johna Rose Kight, Cale Kight-Sundt. Great-grandchildren are Ava Chrystene Abernathy, Norah Grey Hearron, Barron Vincenzo Gallo, Ari William Gallo, Jayden Richard Langille, Coltan Shane Grider, Haylie Lynn Caskey, Brooklyn Rose Caskey, Christopher Casey Pedracine, Adelaide Rane King, Asa Karl King, Annaliese Sage King, Ezra Michael King, Emilinn LaRue King, Phinehas James King, Aralyn Joy King, Courage William King, and Serenity Jolene King. David retired from the Texas Department of Transportation—Materials and Test Division after thirty-five years. His asphalt design work was documented in articles and videos. He loved his work. He was always ready to go river diving in the Guadalupe, Comal and Frio rivers in the Texas Hill Country. Always in tow were his sons, grandsons, nephews or friends who were brave enough to free-dive in swift water. His favorite comment to slow-poke divers was, “You just have to go for it!” David was a quiet man who loved to talk about hunting, old cars, old times, and old friends. Virgil and Ida Knowlton were best friends, and during his life they shared many adventures together—hunting and traveling around the world. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David Thomas Kight to a charity you love, or to Bracken Christian School, 670 Old Boerne Road, Bulverde, TX 78163. BCS started in his ranch home and he was one of many volunteer builders of the current school back in 1985. There will be a visitation time at Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home in the Life Celebrations Suite, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio 78218, from 11:30am to 12:30pm., followed by a graveside service at 1:00pm., all on Friday, September 24, 2021. Officiating will be John Byron Witte and Charles Kight. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
