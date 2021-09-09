Horace S. Belote Jr. died on September 1, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 87. He was born in San Angelo, Texas on September 19, 1933, as the second child of the late Horace Belote Sr. and Goldie Irene (Goulden) Belote.
Horace was a resident of New Braunfels for the past 65 years and spent his entire life in Texas. He joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school in San Angelo. While stationed in San Antonio, he met his wife Katherine at Gruene Hall, where they loved two-stepping to country bands on weekends. After leaving the Air Force, he began his career as an aircraft mechanic at the San Antonio International Airport, and later worked at the Seguin Airport before opening his own business as an aircraft mechanic and aviation technician for private planes.
Horace was happiest when he was fishing at Canyon Lake and Caddo Lake, hiking in Big Bend, growing peppers and vegetables in his garden, listening to Ernest Tubb and other classic country musicians, buying and selling “antiques,” or telling tall tales of the old West and Texas history. Regardless of how hot the weather got, he wore his creased jeans, long sleeve pressed pearl-snap shirts, cowboy boots and Resistol western hat, and regularly drank four or five pots of black coffee a day.
Horace is survived by his wife of 65 years, Katherine (Hehs) Belote of New Braunfels, along with his five children: Dage Belote and wife Becky of Belton, Texas, Jimmy Belote and wife Gloria of Lake Tahoe, California, Donna Russell and husband Ron of Denver, Colorado, Tempy Wright and husband Jeramie of Austin, Texas, and Terry Justin Belote of New Braunfels. He is also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Thomas Belote, and his sister, Bertha “Birdie” Conrad.
The family is grateful to the staff of Colonial Manor in New Braunfels for their kind care in his final days. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio & South Texas Chapter https://www.alz.org/sanantonio?set=1. For condolences, please visit Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home online, Horace S. Belote Jr. Obituary - Visitation & Funeral Information https://www.sunsetnewbraunfels.com/obituaries/Horace-S-Belote-Jr-?obId=22228425#/celebrationWall.
