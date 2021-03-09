Andrew Flores Castilleja a long-life resident of New Braunfels who was born on November 14, 1965 and passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021 at the age of 55. He was a Furniture Conservator for Accents since 1994. He loved repairing and restoring furniture. As his former bosses Pete and Connie Jurica described him as an artist with his work. Andrew’s favorite hobbies were Billiards, Fishing and Golfing. He was an accomplished Billiards player and a devoted member of BCA Pool League. His first team was Latino Heat.
Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years Ramona Jean Castilleja and his children Tasa Aguirre-husband Gene, Roy Kaileaha Hernandez, Abigail Sanchez-husband Joseph and his Grandchildren Gage,Kiley and Keira Aguirre, Marissa and Emileo Sanchez. Brothers: Benito F. Castilleja-wife Gregoria, David F. Castilleja and Daniel F. Castilleja. Sisters: Gloria Montanez- husband Henry and Mary Ester Gonzales and numerous Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Benito M. Castilleja,Amparo Flores Castilleja and brothers Javier F. Castilleja, Edward Flores Castilleja.
Pallbearers will be Gilbert Herrera, Sammy Garcia, Alex Labowski, Johnny Zavala, Ben Castilleja, Tyson Labowski, David Nick Gonzales and Valentine Martinez.
The family especially would like to thank Hope Hospice of New Braunfels for caring for Andrew.
Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Wednesday March 10, 2021 from 5:00-9:00pm with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. To leave memories and condolences for the family please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10074920.
Commented