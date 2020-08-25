Carla Marie Herring

Carla Marie (Bonugli) Herring, age 58 of Canyon Lake, TX joined her loved ones in heaven on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She passed away in her home after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Carla was born to Tony and Betty Bonugli in San Antonio, Texas on March 31,1962. Carla graduated from Smithson Valley High School in 1980 and from Southwest Texas State University in 1983. Carla was a standout volleyball player because of her hammering spikes and intelligence on the court. She earned a four-year scholarship at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos where she became the most consistent hitter during her tenure as a Bobcat. Carla was a coach at Canyon Middle School for 5 years before resigning to become a Stay at Home Mom. Carla married Charlie on November 17, 1984 in New Braunfels. Carla was a cultivator of life and love. As a Christian, she believed life on earth was just the beginning and always sought to find the joy in journey, no matter the challenges. She consistently placed other’s needs before her own. Carla’s talent in the garden was an extension of her joy and ability to nurture life in all its forms and her garden drew her closer to the tranquility of God’s grace. She poured everything she was into her family and friends, understanding that each fleeting moment offered to us in this life should be lived to its fullest. She spent countless hours attending ball games cheering for and supporting those she loved. Always at peace with who she was put on this earth to be, she lived to pass her wisdom on to the younger generation. She taught, coached, was a stay-at-home mom, baby-sat nieces and nephews, cared for her parents and cared for her precious grandchildren in her final years. Carla has left a lasting legacy that lives within those she mentored and loved. She would want us all to remember; this is not where it ends. Carla is survived by her husband Charlie, son Curtis Herring and his wife Aubrie, granddaughter Mayla and grandson Cayden, sisters Tinker Bonugli, Janet Bonugli, Kay Garro and her husband Arthur, Phyllis Fowler and her husband Roger, brother Jeff Bonugli and his wife Sarah and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Carla was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Megan Lucille Herring and niece, Kristy Appleby.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to Hope Hospice at https://hopehospice.net/donations/
A private service will be held sometime in the future.
