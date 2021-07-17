Kennedy Elizabeth Loftin, age 12, and a resident of New Braunfels, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, July 12, 2021 at her home. Kennedy was born on April 24, 2009 in Corpus Christi to Kathryn Alison Guillot and Milton Byron Loftin, Jr. Kennedy shared the love of music with her sister SaySay (Mercedes) both playing the French Horn in band and learning to play new instruments. She also began lessons with her mother learning to play the violin. She enjoyed visiting SaySay and Adam (brother-in-law) in North Carolina, going hiking in the forest and playing video games together. She loved visiting her Sissy (Savanah) in the big city of Austin shopping, hiking, riding scooters downtown and getting their cats together for playdates. She had a love for animals, especially her cat Jinx and dog Holly. Kennedy loved spending time with her Atu (Julie Guillot, maternal grandma) baking cookies, sewing and playing dominos. She loved helping Bb (Gerald Guillot, maternal grandpa) on his “toys” riding on the tractor, driving the golf cart, shooting his BB gun and fishing. Bb was not only her grandpa but her father figure that made sure she did not miss out on any daddy/daughter events. She enjoyed visiting her Aunt KK and Uncle Mike on their farm; riding the four-wheeler and helping Uncle Mike and Aunt KK around the farm. Kennedy enjoyed playing outside, swimming and watching anime with her close friends. Kennedy will be forever remembered and loved by her parents, Kathryn & Byron; her siblings Savanah and Mercedes, brother-in-law Adam and nephew Raylan, Evan, Payton, and Harrison; her four grandparents; her two aunts and uncles and her five cousins. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. All services will end at the conclusion of the funeral on Sunday afternoon. Kennedy was an absolute joy. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace, Kennedy. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
