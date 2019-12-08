Antonio Perez Jr.

Antonio “Tony” Perez Jr., 88, beloved and dedicated husband, father, Pepaw, and brother, passed peacefully in his home on December 5, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1931, in New Braunfels, Texas, where he was a lifelong resident. Tony was a devout Catholic and proud member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Braunfels, and the Knights of Columbus.
In high school, Tony was a pitcher for the New Braunfels Unicorn baseball team. After finishing high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country in Germany during the Korean War. He met his wife, Maria, in 1957, and they were married on April 30, 1960. They were happily married for 59 years.
During his civilian career, he worked as a medical technician at McKenna Memorial Hospital, and he was a medical supply officer at Gary Job Corps Center in San Marcos, Texas. After his retirement in 1996, he and his wife Maria enjoyed many wonderful trips both within the United States and abroad. He also enjoyed taking walks every morning, praying his rosary every night, refinishing furniture, studying history, laughing and making others laugh, telling stories, spending time with his friends and family-especially his grandsons, and volunteering for the Knights of Columbus’ weekly bingo. Tony was a great fan of baseball, football, basketball, movies, Mexican food, ice cream, and mariachis.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dorotea and Antonio Perez, Sr., his son Mario Perez, his sisters Esperanza Rodriguez, Tomasa Gomez, Irene Dixon, and Beatriz Cantu, and cats Porky, Twiggy, and Eliot. He is survived by his devoted wife Maria Perez, twin sister Dora Perez, son Danny Perez and wife Janel, daughter Ceci Perez, and grandsons Tommy and Charlie Perez.
Tony will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. The family wishes to give a heartfelt and tremendous thanks to all of his relatives, loved ones, friends, doctors, professional caregivers, and everyone at Hope Hospice to whom they are eternally indebted.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday morning until 9:30 a.m. when the service departs in procession to the church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment will immediately follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery on Peace Ave.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, 611 Walnut, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130.
