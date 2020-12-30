Jack Barnard Houser

Jack Barnard Houser, age 85, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home in New Braunfels, Texas due to complications related to Alzheimer’s disease, surrounded by those who loved him most.

Jack was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on June 13, 1935 to parents Ernest and Helen Houser, the second son of 4 children.  He graduated from W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi in 1953 and was employed with H.E.B. Grocer for 38 years.

Jack loved sports, especially basketball and specifically the San Antonio Spurs.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Jack are his father, Ernest Houser; his mother, Helen Houser; his brother, Billy Joe Houser; his sister Betty Johnson; his sister Anna Nix and his wife Rose Granato Houser.  Jack is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deba and Keith Bruchmiller; his son Brian Houser; his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Milenna Houser; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Megan and Matthew Williams; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Laura and Trevon Ramsey; and his granddaughter, Kacey Bruchmiller.

SERVICE

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2, 2021

9:30 A.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

 Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to Mrs. Carolina Taylor and family; Norma Hernandez and Patrick Mannix; Jennifer and Robert Minatrea; Bridget Johnson; Tina Blevins; Hal Leedy, Michael Villanueva and the team at Chick-fil-A, Hwy. 46, New Braunfels; Dr. Solomon Paley; Dr. James Chudleigh; Dr. Walter Walthall and Holy Savior Hospice and Palliative Care; Tal Elliot and the Edward Jones Team, Victoria, Texas; Bridgett Myshiya, The Matador Men’s Grooming, New Braunfels, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Holy Savior Hospice and Palliative Care

3201 Cherry Ridge, Suite 205B

San Antonio, Texas 78230

210-375-5914

Oasis Acres Equine Assisted Therapy

c/o Susan Adams

1601 Zuehl Crossing

LaVernia, Texas 78121

210-831-9008

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter

2170 Old Sattler Road

Canyon Lake, Texas 78133

830-899-2527

