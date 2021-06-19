Frank Molina III was born to Frank Jr. & Janie (Cantu) Molina on October 24, 1977, in McAllen, Texas. He passed from this life on June 15, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 43.
Frank was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Francisco Molina; maternal grandparents, Telesforo & Catarina Cantu and his grandson, Payton Juarez.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Perez of New Braunfels; daughter, Amor Castillo of New Braunfels; granddaughter, Catalina Juarez; parents, Frank & Janie Molina of Pharr, Texas; paternal grandmother, Luz Molina; brother, Richard Molina; sister, Monica Molina; aunts & uncles, Annie Molina, Hector Molina, Maria I. Martinez, Belia Clouse, Cande & Andres Sanchez, Junior & Josefina Cantu and Jose & Elia Cantu; numerous cousins, nieces, nephew, additional relatives, and dear friends.
The world has lost such a Loving, Hardworking, Family Oriented, Thoughtful and Caring Man. He was a friendly, “Never met a stranger” type of guy who enjoyed life. Frank graduated high school in Mercedes, Texas at South Texas ISD Science Academy. He currently was employed at Living Spaces and had previously worked for over 13 years for Ashley Furniture. His hobbies & interests included: woodworking and doing bodywork on cars. Frank enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and above all dearly loved his family.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM (with a Rosary being Recited at 6:00 PM) on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels.
