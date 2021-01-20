James Joseph Dubensky was born to George E. & Johanna A. Dubensky, Sr. on August 1952 in San Antonio, Texas. He passed from this life on January 16, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 68.
He was preceded in death by his parents. James is survived by his wife of 38 years, M. Gayle Kadura of Seguin; daughters, Kristen Dubensky of Schertz and Jan King & husband, Paden of New Braunfels; brother, George Dubensky & wife, Terry of Bulverde; granddaughters, Nicole and Adley; nephew, Michael and niece, Shelley.
James was a U.S. Army Veteran and served his country for seven years as a helicopter pilot. He graduated from Trinity University with an MBA and worked as a procurement manager for major companies like ERCOT, Tesoro and Motorola.
James was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who is loved and will be dearly missed.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM (with a Rosary being Recited at 6:00 PM) on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas with social distancing and an occupant limit of 50. Masks will be required.
A Graveside Service & Interment will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at The Sacred Heart Church Cemetery in Rockne, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister Freeway, Ste 100, San Antonio, Texas 78216.
